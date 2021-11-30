Greenwood community band to host Christmas concert

The Greater Greenwood Community Band (GGCB) will be performing its annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 19, at 6:00 pm in the Greenwood High School auditorium. The performance will be narrated by Greenwood Mayor, Mark Myers. Titled “Celebration For The Holidays” it is packed with festive Christmas favorites, multimedia, special guests, and a visit from the big man himself.

Director Randy Greenwell will be conducting the not-for-profit 80-plus piece band of volunteer instrumentalists, a harpist, a vocal choir, and a troupe of dancers from Style Dance Academy.

Bring friends and family to enjoy a festive Sunday evening concert celebrating the start of winter. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a concert downbeat at 6 p.m.

In compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines, audience members are asked to please wear masks for this event. More questions can be answered at greenwoodband.org.