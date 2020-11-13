Greenwood closes City Center building to public visitors

Out of an abundance of caution in response to the significant increase of COVID-19 cases, the City of Greenwood has closed its City Center building to visitors. City government remains fully operational.

Please note the following guidelines and updates:

The city’s main phone line – (317) 887-5000 – remains open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are a health clinic visitor, ring the doorbell, and security will let you into the building.

All mail and packages (FedEx, UPS) will continue to be received and processed daily. Please ring the doorbell upon arrival, and security will handle receipt.

For all Greenwood Sanitation Utility customers, options for payment include:

Online Payment Portal By phone: 1 (855) 748-8520 (no service charge) By mail (check or money order only):

Greenwood Sanitation

PO Box 1206

Indianapolis, IN 46206 Dropbox located outside of the Greenwood City Center building (green box embedded in the wall, sidewalk to the left before you reach the front doors; check or money order only) Automatic Bank Draft (ACH) – Completed ACH form can be emailed to utilities@greenwood.in.gov, placed in the dropbox located outside of Greenwood City Center, or mailed to the address above.

For all Greenwood Stormwater Utility customers, options for payment include:

Online Payment Portal By phone: 1 (855) 744-8188 (no service charge) By mail (check or money order only):

Greenwood Stormwater

PO Box 727

Indianapolis, IN 46206 Dropbox located outside of the Greenwood City Center building (green box embedded in the wall, sidewalk to the left before you reach the front doors; check or money order only) Automatic Bank Draft (ACH) – Completed ACH form can be emailed to utilities@greenwood.in.gov, placed in the dropbox located outside of Greenwood City Center, or mailed to the address above.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of this community and its citizens,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “This is a fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with state and county health departments. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but we believe the potential risks of inaction are too great to ignore.”