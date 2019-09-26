Greenwood Christian Academy’s ILEARN scores in top 3 percent of statewide schools

Greenwood Christian Academy (GCA) ranked in the top 3 percent of Indiana schools on ILEARN, according to data sent out by the Indiana Department of Education. GCA’s average scores nearly doubled the Indiana average, and the Southside school finished in the top spot among both local public schools in the Greenwood area and regional Christian schools. The assessment was given in March 2019 to more than 1,800 schools across the state of Indiana.

“We have spent the last three years evaluating and implementing best practices in the areas of curriculum, formative assessments and instruction strategies, making the necessary investments to ensure we are putting together a highly successful academic program,” says Angelique Randall, GCA Middle/High School Principal. “We believe the ILEARN results reflect our commitment towards academic excellence, as our students grow and thrive in a Christ-centered environment.”

Indiana Learning Evaluation Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN) measures student achievement and growth as defined by Indiana Academic Standards. According to the Indiana Department of Education, ILEARN is the summative accountability assessment for Indiana students. State Superintendent, Jennifer McCormick, describes the new computer-adaptive ILEARN test as more rigorous and says it prioritizes a student’s college and career readiness skills.

“I am convinced that a flourishing Christian school can be both excellent in their spiritual formation and their academic achievement,” says Mike Chitty, superintendent. “It is not one at the expense of the other. Greenwood Christian Academy is on the move to equip students to be academically strong, servant-leaders that will impact our community and become relevant in the world.”

Greenwood Christian Academy is hosting a Middle School/High School Shadow day on Nov. 20. For more information contact Casey Kresge at ckresge@gcak12.org.