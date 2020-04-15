Greenwood Christian Academy athletic director remembered for encouragement and support

By Nancy Price

Staff and students at Greenwood Christian Academy are mourning the loss of the school’s athletic director, Sue Tameling.

Tameling, 58, died April 5 of an apparent heart attack, according to her father.

Tameling became athletic director for GCA Cougars in the summer of 2018. This past winter, the girls basketball team won its first regional championship; after winning sectional, the boys basketball team was on its way to regional as well before COVID-19 restrictions.

“Sue was the consummate professional educator,” said Alan Weems, girls varsity basketball coach at GCA. “Her main focus was always about what was best for the players, while at the same time supporting her coaches with as much dedication as possible.

“Because of her love for GCA and more specifically the mission of the school and her commitment to the athletic programs and players she leaves a legacy that says, ‘the school was better because she was here.’”

Jonny Marlin, boys basketball coach for GCA, said it didn’t take long after meeting Tameling to realize she had a heart for kids. “I think she was very passionate about GCA sports and probably one of, if not the biggest GCA supporters,” he said.

“Sue was a woman of strong faith,” added Shannon White, Tameling’s assistant. “She loved God and loved her family so much. She absolutely loved her student athletes and supporting them and attending all the games she could fit into her schedule. Everybody loved her.”

A private graveside will be held, and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Christian Academy.