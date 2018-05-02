Greenwood Chamber members receive awards

he Greater Greenwood Chamber honored seven outstanding companies and businesspeople at its “Annual Chamber Celebration,” held April 26, 2018. The Chamber presents the awards annually to acknowledge outstanding business achievement, remarkable construction, and extraordinary volunteerism. The 2018 awards and winners are:

· Pride and Progress Award for Renovation: Randy Faulkner & Associates

· Pride and Progress Award for New Construction: FC Tucker Company

· Salute Award (10 employees or less): Paul’s Glass

· Salute Award (11-49 employees): UFit, Inc.

· Salute Award (more than 50 employees): DiscountFilters.com

· Ambassador Committee member of the Year: Michael Budensiek, owner, UFit

· Member of the Year: Teresa Harwood, vice president, Lee & Associates