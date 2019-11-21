Greenwood Chamber director named 2019 IBJ Woman of Influence

Greater Greenwood Chamber board member Marisol Sanchez has been named a 2019 Woman of Influence by the Indianapolis Business Journal, which previously had honored her as one of “Forty under 40” leaders. Sanchez also serves on the Chamber’s Business Advocacy Council, which drafts public policy positions for board consideration and where her voice has been especially strong. The award is open to local women from both the public and private sector who have demonstrated professional excellence and leadership in their careers and community service. The judges looked for women who are influential and have a solid reputation in their company or industry, integrity and leadership, and who have a track record of accomplishment. “In addition to her civic engagements, Marisol dedicates tremendous time and talent to advance the regional economy and professional development of women in business,” Chamber President and CEO Christian Maslowski said in nominating her for the honor. “Through her role on the chamber board, she advises how macroeconomic shifts impact both large and small companies. She asks tough, probing questions to ensure the chamber’s work aligns with our mission to sustain and grow the economy.”

In announcing Sanchez as an awardee, the IBJ observed, “When Marisol Sanchez does something, she gives it her all.”

Sanchez is vice president of Legal Affairs/General Counsel for Endress+Hauser USA.

“Marisol is highly driven and engaged with multiple aspects of our business,” said Todd Lucey, general manager, Endress+Hauser USA. “She delivers results and makes time to assure the “people side” never gets lost along the way. She maintains a professional image while always having an enjoyable and approachable demeanor. Her thirst for continued personal learning has expanded her capabilities in the workplace. We look forward to what the future holds for Marisol and know the best is yet to come!”

Sanchez has been a strong advocate of the chamber’s merger with Johnson County Development Corporation to form Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance. When the merger takes effect Jan. 1 Sanchez will serve as an officer on the organization’s board, which she will chair in 2022.

In addition to her chamber service, Sanchez sits on the boards of the Indianapolis Zoo, the Central Indiana Community Foundation and several local colleges and universities.