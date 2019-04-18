Greenwood business plans $4.2 million expansion

Founded in 2000, Poynter Sheet Metal has grown to become the state’s largest full-service sheet metal and custom metal crafter. Presenting on Tuesday before the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC), the company announced plans for a new business unit and significant expansion.

Poynter, which moved its headquarters to Greenwood in 2014, says the new business unit will primarily produce bathroom modules for hospital, hotel and mixed-use residential facilities. The $4.2 million project includes a 54,000 square foot addition to the existing facility, several pieces of new equipment and 40 new employees – with an average annual pay of nearly $50,000 – hired within the next two years.

“This is a big win for Greenwood and speaks to the dedicated efforts our city is undertaking to attract and support companies like Poynter,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “We look forward to sharing a continued path of growth and success.”

Poynter’s capabilities include fabrication and installation of ventilation and exhaust systems, dust collection and extraction systems, vent and fume hoods, architectural wraps and cladding, tanks and pressure vessels, structural components, handrails, paint and spray booths, and custom fabrication. The company employs 350 hoosiers – 130 of which work at the Greenwood fabrication facility – and serves clients throughout the U.S.

“We are constantly evaluating potential areas for growth and believe this product presents a tremendous opportunity,” said Poynter President Joseph Landsell. “Greenwood has been extremely supportive since we chose to relocate our headquarters to the city, and that decision continues to be validated.”

The company is connected to several notable projects within Greenwood as well, fabricating the city’s custom “G” bicycle racks and working with Indiana artist Jon Racek to create a 30-foot steel sculpture at the Greenwood Public Library.

Poynter plans to begin construction in early 2020 and anticipates reaching full operational capacity by the end of 2022. During the meeting, RDC members approved a tax abatement package for the project. The abatement will now go before the Greenwood Common Council for final approval.

For more information, visit poyntersheetmetal.com, facebook.com/poyntermetal or instagram.com/poyntermetal.