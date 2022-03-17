Greenwood announces summer concert lineup

Mayor Mark W. Myers has announced the return of its popular Summer Concert Series and released details of its expanded programming. The summer series begins on June 4 and the all-new Fall Concert Series kicks off Sept. 24.

“With record-setting attendance at the concerts last year, we certainly heard the call for more,” said Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers. “It is important that we offer quality-of-place events that are designed to bring people together in a fun and entertaining way.”

The concerts, staged by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, will take place nearly every Saturday between June and August and again from late September through mid-October at the Greenwood Amphitheater. The performances, which cover a variety of musical genres ranging from country to pop and rock, attract Greenwood residents, families and visitors, many of whom bring lawn chairs, blankets and snack-filled coolers to create a fun, lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Attendees can look forward to visiting one of the food trucks and enjoy their favorite beverages from Oaken Barrel Brewing Company and Mallow Run Winery at every show. The amphitheater itself is a cornerstone of the community, drawing residents through a vast trail network spanning over 50 miles. The venue, which can accommodate up to 3,000 per concert, features enhanced natural landscaping and native plants.

Blue River Band will kick off the Summer Concert Series on June 4. The summer series ends Aug. 13, with a performance by Country Summer, and the Fall Concert Series will begin Sept. 24 with Living Proof set to perform.

The official schedule for the 2022 Summer Concert Series, presented by Johnson Memorial Health, includes:

June 4 – Blue River Band

June 11 – Toy Factory

June 18 – The Woomblies Rock Orchestra

July 9 – Endless Summer Band

July 16 – 45RPM

July 23 – Dueling Pianos

July 30 – Tastes Like Chicken

Aug. 6 – The Doo!

Aug. 13 – Country Summer

The official 2022 Fall Concert Series includes:

Sept. 24 – Living Proof

Oct. 1 – Karma

Oct. 8 – The Nauti Yachtys

Oct. 15 – The 90’s Band

For details on showtimes, concessions and other information, visit greenwood.in.gov.