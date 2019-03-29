Greenwood advances key downtown revitalization projects

The city of Greenwood continues its significant momentum toward downtown revitalization. During its March meeting, the city’s Redevelopment Commission (RDC) voted to approve a $4.9 million construction contract for Old City Park. Located in the heart of downtown – known locally as Old Town – the park is one of Greenwood’s most historic and storied public spaces.

“This transformation will impact Greenwood for decades to come,” said Myers. “Old City Park will once again become a central cornerstone of Old Town, with connectivity to the Greenwood Amphitheater and Craig Park, the soon-to-be-redeveloped, 19-acre middle school property, Greenwood Public Library, the new Madison Avenue trail and more. It will serve as an example for future generations of what’s possible for our great city.”

The reimagined park’s recreational centerpiece is a 20-foot custom cube tower, the first of its kind in Indiana and one of only three in the country.

Other features include an 18-foot wide promenade adjacent to Pleasant Creek, seamlessly integrating into the creek’s natural landscape; a custom climbing wall and, for younger children, a custom climbing net; extensive open space for non-structured developmental play; a new pedestrian bridge, urban porch swings, bocce ball courts and more.

Construction will begin this spring with substantial completion in 2020.

Earlier in the meeting, RDC members approved an engineering and design contract for the 19-acre former Greenwood Middle School, located at 523 S. Madison Ave. City officials announced late last year that the property’s gymnasium will be preserved and repurposed as a new downtown fieldhouse.

Current and future projects planned for in and around the former middle school property include:

Proposed construction of 450+ apartments and 130+ townhomes

75,000+ square feet of potential retail/office space

9.9 acres of new or upgraded open space

1.9 miles of new or reconstructed streetscape

Plans remain conceptual while Myers and other city officials continue discussions with private developers. The engineering and design work will help to inform the process and offer developers clarity on potential opportunities.

“Our plans for the future of downtown envision a thriving city core with easy walkability, dynamic public gathering spaces and connectivity to trails, parks and other public assets,” said Myers. “We’ll have diverse, authentic amenities, seamless integration of green space and opportunities for all ages to live, work and play in downtown Greenwood.”

For more information and updates on ongoing projects, visit greenwood.in.gov.

Link to high-resolution images of Old City Park design: dropbox.com/sh/ppigewp4abzreqm/AABwgJ7OC3T5tqsCw7YvZ4pca?dl=0