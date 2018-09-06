GreenPal, Uber for Lawn Care, has launched in Indianapolis

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, has launched in Indianapolis.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 35 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Indianapolis find reliable, local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, DFW, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, San Diego, San Jose, Sacramento, Chicago, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, and St. Louis.

To visit GreenPal, go to https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-indianapolis-in