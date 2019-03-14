Greater Beech Grove Chamber presents fourth annual community fair

By Angela Norris

On Saturday, March 16, the Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Beech Grove Community Fair. The community fair will be running from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Beech Grove Middle School, 1248 Buffalo St.

Events are free for the public. In addition to free health screenings, the community fair will offer free on-site paper shredding and recycling locations for easy recycling needs. Attendees may visit with the local police officers and firefighters who help to keep the Beech Grove community safe.

Guests may browse and shop at many of the local retailers with discounts on products and services and learn about the community. There will be a kids zone that includes fun-filled games, a cupcake decorating station and crafts that the whole family can enjoy. Vendors from local businesses will provide entertainment and demonstrations.

Attendees may talk with representatives from the community, including local schools, the Beech Grove Parks Department and the Beech Grove Historical Society. In addition, the whole family can enjoy a bit of St. Patrick’s Day fun.

The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to provide members with a supportive system with continuous opportunities for growth, education and sustainability for their businesses. Members of the chamber have a desire to serve the community with friendliness and a good mix of business and fun.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to learn more about Beech Grove. Bring your family, join your neighbors and see what Beech Grove can do for you during a family fun-filled day at the community fair! For more information, please visit beechgrovechamber.org.

Beech Grove Community Fair

March 16, 10 a.m.- 1p.m.

Beech Grove Middle School

1248 Buffalo St., Beech Grove

Beechgrovechamber.org.