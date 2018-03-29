Grammar Guy: The slippery slope of fancy roof parties

I hope somebody invites me to a party on a roof someday. This not-quite-bucket-list dream of mine would make me feel like I’ve finally achieved a (literally) high social status. I can picture myself swirling a martini, talking about horses and stocks with some guy wearing a monocle. It would be so luxurious …

… unless, of course, that party happened on a sloped roof. Inevitably someone (probably Karl, the mailman) would slip, and I’d have to burst into action, catching poor Karl as he dangled precariously from the edge. The lesson here? Make sure your party roof is flat before booking the venue.

Dangling modifiers are as scary as dangling mailmen. To understand a dangling modifier (and grasp why we should avoid them), let’s begin by understanding modifiers. A modifier is a word or phrase that adds description to another word or phrase. Used correctly, modifiers are right next to the words they’re describing.

When you see a dangling modifier lurking in a sentence, the results are confusing. Dangling modifiers typically show up at the beginning or end of a sentence:

After spending a week on the solar panel, Mabel unsuccessfully tried to eat the melted chocolate bar. Due to the placement of the first clause, you’d assume Mabel had been on the solar panel all week.

When in kindergarten, my mom drove us to school. This sentence implies my mom was a kindergartner when she drove us to school. That can’t be right!

With awkward sentence structure, modifiers change the meaning and twist the writer’s intentions. Allow me to correct these two sentences so we can all feel better about life.

Mabel unsuccessfully tried to eat the melted chocolate bar after it spent a week on the solar panel.

When I was in kindergarten, my mom drove us to school.

So, in the same way you need to ensure your party is happening on a flat roof, take care to place your modifiers right next to (before or after) the word or phrase they modify. Doing so will prevent sentence catastrophes (and keep our buddy Karl alive).