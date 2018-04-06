Grammar Guy: Read before burning

By Curtis Honeycutt

I truly believe good grammar can make your life more awesome. Grammar can lead to job opportunities, romantic relationships and even a syndicated column that makes you hyper-specifically famous.

Conversely, bad grammar can turn your life into a country song. You can lose your job, your truck, your honey and your dog when your grasp of language suffers. That’s not entirely true; your dog will always forgive you.

Today I want to encourage you to read your emails twice before sending them. I’ll go one step further and say the same advice applies to Tweets and Facebook posts. Fairly or not, others judge you based on the correctness (or not) of your syntax.

The other day I received a hilariously ironic email that decried the state of grammar among our nation’s youths. The writer passionately went on in a page-length paragraph about how our collective grammar is going down the drain. She had some fair points … but her email’s subject line was “Grammer Guy.” That’s my other column.

Grammer Guy is a column dedicated to the acting brilliance and smooth baritone voice of Kelsey Grammer. Did you know he received Emmy nominations on three different TV series for portraying Frasier Crane? Personally, I prefer his work as the voice of Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons.

OK, so Grammer Guy isn’t a thing. Yet if enough people respond positively to this article, I may have to write it. I point only to the irony of a gaffe like “Grammer Guy” because the lady who sent the email was railing against our careless, uninformed grammar.

There are a couple of easy ways to avoid spelling and grammar gaffes in public communications. First, read your work aloud before sending it. You’ll catch at least half your errors by reading to yourself. Second, get another set of eyes on your writing before hitting that send button. The need for a proofreader increases in direct proportion to your fervor; if you’re fired up, ask a trusted person to read over your shoulder before you put your two cents out in the world. Double-check your grammar before bringing down the hammer.