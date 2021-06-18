Grammar Guy: As I walk through the Valley

By Curtis Honeycutt

It’s no secret people under a certain age (I’m going to put it as high as 50) throw around the word “like” as if they lived in mid-1980’s Beverly Hills. “Like” gets used as much as “the,” functioning as the filler word of many non-Californians’ daily lingo.

While we no longer say phrases like “gag me with a spoon,” we do say “totally” like, all the time. Although you won’t find many people uttering “talk to the hand,” the word “awesome” is so ubiquitous it might as well mean nothing. Whoever these well-to-do teenage girls were in the ‘80s and ‘90s, they left their mark on our American English lexicon.

As I approach the mall kiosk confessional of Valley girl transgressions, I have one I’d like to beg forgiveness for: “for sure,” but pronounced more like “fur shur.”