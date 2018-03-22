Grammar Guy: All about me and myself

All about me and myself

As I write this, I’m sitting by myself. For those of you who love being alone in total silence, allow me let you in on an introvert pro tip: Hang out in the periodical room at your local library. You’ll either be alone or with maybe three other people reading today’s newspaper (because they are too cheap to subscribe).

I enjoy being by myself. But the word “myself” gets misused by well-meaning people who unknowingly overcorrect their grammar.

Call myself

Here’s an example I hear: “If you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, feel free to call Adam, Larry or myself.” How would you write this without Adam or Larry in the sentence? You wouldn’t say “feel free to call myself.” No, you’d say “feel free to call me.” If you throw Adam and Larry back in, the rules don’t suddenly change. So if you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, feel free to call Adam, Larry or me.

Myself is a reflexive pronoun. Other reflexive pronouns are yourself, herself, himself, itself and ourself. These words can never subjects; they’re always objects. To remember this rule, think about when you gaze deeply into a placid pond and see your reflection. Your inner dialog is something like, “I see myself in the water.” In the same way you see a reflection of yourself in the water, yourself is a reflexive pronoun.

Other than as an object, when can you use myself? When you are both the subject and the object of the sentence: “I can see myself spending more time in the periodical room.” In this example, you’re the object of your own action.

You also can use myself to add emphasis: “I myself locked the door so no one else could get in.” And: “I wrote this all by myself.”

In both sentences, you could omit myself and the sentence still makes sense. Using myself simply adds a little dramatic flair.

I encourage you to spend some time by yourself. You may enjoy the company.