Gradys first home basketball game

By Jacob Musselman

November 25, 2021 Jacob Musselman

Grady was unveiled as the University of Indianapolis’s mascot on Nov. 20, 2019 and a few months after his introduction to the students and faculty. A few months later, the plans for the university’s new live mascot changed with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no fans allowed for the fall or spring sports seasons, Grady wasn’t at the games supporting the teams. Now that fans are allowed inside the hall and at the stadium, Grady can support his fellow Greyhounds on the court. (Photos by Jacob Musselman)

Grady and Coran Sigman, his owner and handler, walk down the baseline during pregame warmup.
A young Greyhounds fan pets Grady before the women’s basketball game tips off.
Grady walks down the baseline after getting petted by Greyhound fans.
Coran Sigman, Grady’s owner and handler walk up the steps inside Nicoson Hall after taking a photo with fans.
Grady and Coran Sigman, his owner and handler, walk down the baseline during halftime.