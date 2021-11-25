Gradys first home basketball game

Grady was unveiled as the University of Indianapolis’s mascot on Nov. 20, 2019 and a few months after his introduction to the students and faculty. A few months later, the plans for the university’s new live mascot changed with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no fans allowed for the fall or spring sports seasons, Grady wasn’t at the games supporting the teams. Now that fans are allowed inside the hall and at the stadium, Grady can support his fellow Greyhounds on the court. (Photos by Jacob Musselman)