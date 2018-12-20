Grace Assembly of God announces partnership with university

Grace Assembly of God in Greenwood and North Central University in Minneapolis released the following statement of the announcement of the formation of the Indy School of Leadership:

“We are excited to begin this new partnership with North Central University that will provide a fully accredited online degree program for students in our community without having to leave central Indiana,” said Wayne Murray, Lead Pastor at Grace Assembly of God

“Being able to partner with North Central University to provide students with an opportunity for not only academic excellence, but a vibrant student life on a local level is exciting for our church and community,” said Kim Sharp, Director of Education at ISOL.

Students will be enrolled in one of North Central’s degree programs and participate in the practicum portion of their education at the Indy School of Leadership, utilizing local mentorship and internship opportunities.

Applications are now being accepted for the term beginning in August 2019. Students will have the opportunity to take courses that will lead to degrees in one of the four areas of study:

· Associate of Arts in Church Leadership

· Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

· Bachelor of Science in Church Leadership

· Bachelor of Science in Digital Media

Inquiries and applications are now being accepted. For more info please reach out to Kim Sharp at (317) 807-6767.

North Central University is a private, Christ-centered Spirit-filled Assemblies of God university located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. North Central prepares students to fulfill biblical models of leadership and ministry throughout the world. North Central is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). For more information, visit northcentral.edu .

Grace Assembly of God has experienced consistent growth in the past two decades and sees the formation of the Indy School of Leadership as a key initiative to equip the next generation to fulfill the vision of impacting the community and the world. Pastor Wayne Murray is a graduate of Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and the Assemblies of God Seminary also in Springfield, Missouri.