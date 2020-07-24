Gov. Holcomb signs statewide mask order in effect Monday

Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order to mandate masks throughout Indiana, starting Monday, July 27.

On Wednesday, Holcomb made the announcement he would sign the order, stating the decision was made due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout Indiana and surrounding states.

The order applies those ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas, at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained, while using public transportation and when not socially distanced from someone outside of your household.

As well, masks are required for anyone engaging in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. An exception will be made for those engaging in strenuous physical activities.

In addition, the order will require students in grades 3 and above and teachers and other employees to wear masks. Students must also wear a mask while riding a school bus.

Exceptions to the order would include for medical purposes, eating and drinking.

It is strongly recommended that children ages 2-7 wear masks.