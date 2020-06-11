Gov. Holcomb announces Stage 4 reopening on Friday

Yesterday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that Stage 4 of Back on Track Indiana will begin two days ahead of its original schedule.

Due to progressive declines in the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus, Stage 4 will begin statewide Friday at 12:01 a.m., although individual counties may enforce more restrictive guidelines.

According to the state’s plan, the guidelines for Stage 4 include the following:

Social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following CDC social distancing guidelines

Restaurant dining room service may operate at a 75 percent capacity with social distancing

Retail stores and malls may operate at full capacity with social distancing guidelines in place

State government building access restrictions will be lifted

Professional office building employees may resume work at full capacity

Bar seating in restaurants may open at 50 percent capacity

Bars and nightclubs may open at 50 percent capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may open at a 50 percent capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums ad similar facilities

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may open at a 50 percent capacity, adhering to social distancing guidelines

Community youth and adult recreational games and leagues may resume with restrictions

Raceways may open at a 50 percent capacity

Para-mutuel horse racing may begin with with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities

Charity gaming and casinos may open June 15 with the approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission

Amusement parks, water parks and like facilities may open at 50 percent capacity

Hoosiers should continue wearing face masks and work remotely when possible, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Individuals with high-risk medical conditions and those 65 and older should continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.