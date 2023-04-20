By Sherri Coner

People don’t always know how to find assistance when they want a rusty swing set, an old hot tub or dead bushes hauled away.

“I hear it all the time,” Jason Ping said of his junk removal service. “People tell me, ‘We didn’t know who to call.’”

After serving four years in the Air Force, this Beech Grove resident returned home from the military in 1999 and accepted a hot tub sales position.

Then he started to notice that lots of people have junk removal needs but they don’t have access to a truck, or they don’t have help carrying whatever they want to remove.

The general public also doesn’t understand disposal costs.

“And junk dump bills are just outrageous,” Jason said.

Twelve years ago, Jason took a leap of faith and launched Ping Hauling and Home Services.

“I was working full time and running my business at the same time,” said this husband and father of three. “I was burning the candle at both ends.”

Since 80% of his business comes from word-of-mouth, the business grew faster than Jason anticipated. That meant he could blow out one end of the candle and resign from the sales job. Providing excellent service keeps customers coming back.

For instance, callers don’t have to chase him for days to ask questions. He always returns calls in a timely manner. He also provides honest estimates so there are no surprises.

“I try to make it real simple,” he said of his approach.

With more and more empty nesters looking to downsize, Jason said he has definitely seen an uptick in calls to remove unwanted, unnecessary furnishings from larger homes.

Along with providing for his family, Jason is the kind of guy who goes the extra mile … literally.

“When I started this business, I made a commitment to myself,” he said of the goal to help where he sees opportunity.

“Whatever I pick up that can still be used, I donate to faith-based ministries like Wheeler Mission and the Salvation Army,” he said. “Even if an organization doesn’t need it, they can sell it and put the money back into their program.”

When Jason gets to a job, such as a kitchen remodel, to haul away discarded kitchen cabinets, countertops, light fixtures and doors, he donates the items to Habitat for Humanity.

When Jason’s wife, Julia, a special education teacher at Beech Grove Middle School, is away from her classroom for spring break or summer vacation, she rolls up her shirt sleeves and works alongside him if he needs extra help. Otherwise, Jason works alone.

Since he covers Marion County as far north as Caramel, Johnson County as far south as Bargersville, west to Avon and east to Greenfield, Jason spends a lot of time in his truck.

He doesn’t mind, though.

He is proud of the glowing reviews online, along with many repeat customers and new customers, too.

Being of service in the community is equally as important.

“My wife and I have a passion for helping people,” Jason said.

Contact Jason via email at pinghauling@gmail.com or call 317-438-1870.