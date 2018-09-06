Good vibrations: Raise your vibe 2.0

By Wendell Fowler

For reasons we may never know, there’s a constellation of universal truths that were withheld from K-12 and academia textbooks. Information that would free us to reach our highest self. The study of frequencies raises important questions regarding the profound effects of what we eat, breathe, observe and think.

I shared science last week that everything is in motion and emits a frequency. That societies’ collective low-vibration from low grade, non-vibrational dead foods from the Western diet is linked with darker qualities like hatred, fear, aggression, depression and disease. Hmm? Look at today’s vitamin deficient society. Sadly, the majority assume this is the best it gets; floating ungrounded in the low vibe density of dead food.

According to researcher and American Inventor Royal R. Rife, PhD, every disease has a frequency. A health body frequency is 62-72 Hz (hertz). He found certain frequencies can prevent the development of disease and that others would destroy disease. Basically, substances with higher frequency will destroy diseases of a lower frequency. Cold and flu start at 57-60 MHz, disease at 58 MHz, candida overgrown 55 MHz, receptive to Epstein Barr at 52 MHz, redemptive to cancer at 42 MHz and death begins at 25 MHz. (FYI: 1MHz = 1,000,000 Hz)

The constellation of pollutants in our food supply and environment lower body frequency. Processed and canned food have a frequency of zero. Whereas, fresh local produce has up to 15 Hz, dried herbs from 12 to 22 Hz and fresh herbs from 20 to 27 Hz. Essential oils start at 52 Hz and go as high as 320 Hz, the frequency of rose oil. Clinical research shows that therapeutic grade essential oils have the highest frequency of any natural substance known to man, creating an environment in which disease, bacteria, virus, fungus, etc. cannot live. We prefer rose and frankincense.

Where thoughts go energy flows. Positive thoughts carry a vibration of 10-15 Hz so it is easy to see how positive thoughts can quickly affect your overall energy and wellbeing.

Even though you desire to master your destiny to live a higher quality of existence, the thought of making a life change can be so intimidating that you’ll end up doing nothing or settling for less than you deserve simply because you’re so filled with fear. To becoming the unique, beautiful being that you are and to create peace on earth, raise your vibe.