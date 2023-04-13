Golf for a cause

By Todd Travis

With warm weather returning to Indiana comes the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the sunshine after a long, cold winter. The Student Leadership Business Academy at UIndy is giving everyone the chance to soak up the sun while helping a good cause.

On April 22, they will hold their annual golf outing to raise money for the local branch of Christel House, an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of kids by breaking the cycle of poverty. The Christel House branch in Indy is located 10 minutes from the UIndy campus and they offer K-12 education for students. In addition to offering education, the Christel House focuses on character development, access to healthcare, sports, music, and arts programs, and college and career support.

Founded by the late German-American businesswoman and local philanthropist Christel DeHaan, the Christel House is an international organization with campuses all over the world including India, Jamaica, Mexico and South Africa. In Indianapolis, there are three schools and an adult high school.

“One of our VPs here went to Christel House, and we can see how they are supported and given resources as they navigate their further education here at UIndy,” said Emma Clark, a junior and VP of business operations at the UIndy SBLA. Clark is also in charge of organizing the golf outing.

The SBLA operates just like a business, where freshmen can volunteer during their first year and then work themselves into different positions such as VP of finance, marketing, etc. Clark initially became interested in the SBLA while attending different business events on campus and ended up signing up to volunteer. She is only in her second year, but she has credits as a junior and will be graduating early. She has been working for months preparing for this big event.

Registration is currently open for the golf outing and sponsorship opportunities are available. Golfers can register on their own or as a foursome. The registration fee of $150 per player includes a round of golf, golf cart, breakfast and lunch, beer, soda, and water, and prizes and giveaways. The event will also include a silent auction, a $5,000 putting contest and a Par 3 hole-in-one car giveaway. Golfers can also purchase mulligan tickets and super tickets to keep things interesting.

Even if you’re not a great golfer, this is a fun opportunity to meet new people, enjoy a fun day outside, and support an organization that is making a difference in so many lives in Indianapolis and the world.

For more information on the event you can visit golf.uindybiz.com.