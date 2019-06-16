God’s benevolent rainbow of health

By Wendell Fowler

To my bemusement, I overheard a burly, manly-man at a bustling farmer’s market tell this wife, “I hate veggies so much I’d eat boogers before I’d eat kale or collards.”

Are you avoiding the plant-based diet Divinity intended for us to eat because eating fresh, energetic, healing and life-sustaining garden produce makes you gag? You’re not alone. Over a lifetime, you’ve been programmed. (Ever hear of a broccoli lobbyist in Washington?) Remember, disease management, not healing is today’s medical model. A healthy population is not profitable for those who gain from the sustainment of human misery and suffering. God surely weeps.

The CDC says only one in 10 adults get enough fruits or vegetables. Sad, considering a plant-based diet reduces risk for everything from inflammation, autoimmune disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity to cardiovascular disease, eye failure and many types of cancer.

Getting your daily allowance is easier than you think. For example, a quick trip to the salad bar or a homemade fruit and veggie smoothie could cover the minimum. It is, however, counterproductive to asphyxiate the garden goodies with ranch dressing and greasy bacon bits.

Blue and purple veggies lower risk of some cancers and promote urinary tract health, memory function and healthy aging.

Green veggies lower the risks of some cancers and promote vision health, strong bones and teeth.

White produce – such as bananas, jicama, onions, ginger, garlic and cauliflower – lowers the risk of cancer and helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels and encourages heart health.

Yellow/orange produce helps maintain heart health, vision and our immune system and lessens the risk of some cancers.

Red produce helps improve memory, heart health, ward off urinary tract infections and lowers the risk of some cancers. (Source: The Five-A-Plan: Five a day the color way)

To become the highest version of your beautiful self, you must first love yourself enough to do better. Eating the same fruit or vegetable day in and day out is not particularly beneficial for temple health. Wash your produce as if your family’s lives depended on it! One of our little animal buddies might have left a “gift,” so to speak, or was sprayed with herbicide. Eat them raw when their energy is peaking, or gently steam them, but leave some crunch. EMF-emitting microwaves obliterates valuable nutrients the same as boiling. Dust off that old steamer basket and blender in the back of the cabinet and put them to good use. Boogers … I nearly peed my pants laughing.