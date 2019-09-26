Global director of local ministry works to help prevent human trafficking

In September 2012, Tom Overton began as director of HOPE61, One Mission Society’s human trafficking prevention ministry. At the time, HOPE61 was just an idea, a confident hope, that a small ministry of OMS could have a positive impact on the issue of human trafficking. Today, the ministry has a fully developed plan and customized training curriculum to equip church leaders with the knowledge and tools to prevent human trafficking in their own communities.

More than 6,000 leaders have participated in that training to date and are providing stories of impact from their communities. The ministry has grown to include not only traditional western missionaries but also 16 national trainers who are expected to train more than 8,000 of their own people over the next year. This approach allows the curriculum to be presented in a culturally appropriate way, using their heart language.

“For too long,” said Overton, “the church has off-loaded the biblical responsibility bestowed upon it to respond to issues of injustice in its community. The church not only has the responsibility but also has the best opportunity of all organizations to facilitate real change through the power of the Holy Spirit!”

In his role as global director of HOPE61, Tom has ministered in more than 20 countries on six continents. He is a speaker and trainer. Tom will complete a master’s degree in theological studies through Asbury Theological Seminary in December.

Prior to his call to professional ministry, Tom was an executive in the banking industry.

One Mission Society is an evangelical, interdenominational faith mission focused on spreading the Gospel around the world to make disciples of Jesus Christ. OMS does this through multiplying disciple-makers, churches, missionary movements and leaders in the 74 countries where it serves.

HOPE61, a ministry of OMS, trains and equips churches worldwide to understand the issue of human trafficking to identify what causes people to be vulnerable to human trafficking; and to discover the gifts, talents, abilities and resources that God has given each church to reduce the vulnerability of those in their communities. At its core, HOPE61 is an evangelism and discipleship catalyst aimed at people who are vulnerable to becoming involved in human trafficking.

For more information about One Mission Society, visit onemissionsociety.org.