Giving thanks

Beech Grove High School hosts its third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

More than 586 people RSVP’d to Beech Grove High School’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 20.

Students, staff and community members volunteered throughout the night, serving guests a meal complete with dessert and drinks. The food was donated from the school’s community partners, while Chartwells’ staff prepared the meal. Central Elementary students colored Thanksgiving-themed placemats which were used throughout the night.