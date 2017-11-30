Giving thanks

November 30, 2017 Nicole Davis

Beech Grove High School hosts its third annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

BGHS Sophomore Kesha Winburn prepares the pumpkin pies for guests. *Photos by Nicole Davis
Athletic Director Matt English, City Councilor Liz Lamping, and John Barnes serve dinner in one of three food lines.

More than 586 people RSVP’d to Beech Grove High School’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 20.

Students, staff and community members volunteered throughout the night, serving guests a meal complete with dessert and drinks. The food was donated from the school’s community partners, while Chartwells’ staff prepared the meal. Central Elementary students colored Thanksgiving-themed placemats which were used throughout the night.

 

 

BGHS teacher Shariat Thomas and Kendell get ready to eat.
Sarah Paugh and Marilyn Pitchford of Beech Grove. 