GIPC seeks nominations for civic award

The Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee (GIPC) is seeking nominations for the 34th annual Charles L. Whistler Award. The award recognizes an individual who has brought together the Indianapolis public and private sectors towards civic improvement. Mayor Joe Hogsett will personally present the award during a breakfast in November. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 7 by 5 p.m.

Since 1983, the Whistler Award has recognized individuals for their service within the community. The Mayor’s highest honor for civic leadership, the award is named after Charles L. Whistler, whose contributions to Indianapolis included his support of and involvement in the creation of UniGov, the City Center on Monument Circle and the modernization of White River State Park.

“The Whistler Award honors the legacy of Chuck Whistler, a lawyer and community leader in the grand tradition, who gave his time and extraordinary abilities to the Indianapolis community without asking for power or position in return. The lineup of past winners is a ‘who’s who’ of dedicated, impactful Indianapolis leaders who have contributed mightily over the last three decades in making our city the outstanding, progressive and welcoming place it has become. I encourage all to consider submitting nominations of today’s leaders to add to this prestigious list,” said Murray Clark, chair of the award selection committee and partner at Faegre Baker Daniels.

Members of the community are welcome to nominate individuals who reflect the leadership of Charles L. Whistler. Anyone except currently appointed government employees and elected officials may be nominated. Candidates should exemplify the passion and skill that Whistler displayed, going above and beyond what is expected to foster public-private partnerships that work for the overall betterment of the community. To learn more about Charles L. Whistler’s impact and review past recipients of the award, visit GIPC’s website at indygipc.org.