Ginger root and Inflammation: the silent killer

From reading this column, you’re learning plant food nutrition is what keeps us alive; sickness is caused by vitamin deficiency from a diet of processed junk food, and that eliminating animal-based foods reduces risk of chronic disease and boosts well-being.

The American Dietetic Association inform a vegetarian plant-based diet is healthful, nutritionally adequate diet that can prevent and treat of certain diseases. Well-thought-out vegetarian diets are appropriate during all stages of life, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood and adolescence and for athletes.

Chronic Inflammation is your holy temple screaming in protest from dealing with food-like substances from a factory rather than eating from God’s brilliant apothecary. Our holy temple was created to withstand a lot of punishment, but at some point, it can’t handle any more abuse and breaks down. The Silent Killer is the catalyst for most if not all disease including; type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol (not caused by saturated fats as the statin makers would have you believe), Alzheimer’s, lung conditions, arthritis, autoimmune diseases (e.g. ulcerated colitis, Hashimoto’s, MS) and many cancers. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 2006: ginger not only helps prevent and reverse diabetes — it protects against and improves diabetic complications.

Ulcerative colitis, for example, is an abnormal response by your temple’s immune system. In people with IBD, the immune system mistakes food, bacteria and other materials in the intestine for an unknown substance. When this happens, the temple sends white blood cells into the lining of the intestines, where they produce chronic inflammation and ulcerations.

With this being said: tangy, tongue-tingling fresh ginger root has been used for millennia as a medicine. Anti-inflammatory ginger helps ease pain associated with menstruation or menstrual cramps and reduces knee pain after walking or exercising. And silly, lovable you dash to the pharmacy for addictive opioid pain pills.

Ginger’s anti-blood-clotting ability protects against heart attacks and stroke, boosts the immune system and helps fight bacterial infections flourishing in certain environments, such as hospitals. (Staph) Ginger breaks down accumulated of toxins and cleanse the lymphatic system, our body’s sewage system. Caution: Ginger may interact with some prescriptions or other-the-counter medications. (Blood clotting, diabetes, and blood pressure medications)

Ginger Tea:

Settles upset stomach, nausea, morning sickness, and provides nasal and sinus relief.