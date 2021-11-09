Gimme 5 challenge: Helping hungry Hoosier families

With the continued rise in food insecurity, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is working even harder to “Meat” the Need. All farmers and hunters are eligible to participate in the challenge. The Gimme 5 Challenge is a call for all to donate 5 or more pounds of meat because every pound helps fight hunger here in Indiana.

​​When picking up your processed deer, just pull 5 or more pounds of your packaged meat for donation and tell your meat processor that you would like to be part of the Gimme 5 Challenge. Donors will be entered into a drawing for $100 and winners will be drawn monthly, and both the customer and that customer’s butcher shop will win.

Hunters donating a whole deer will be entered into a drawing for a Henry Big Boy 44 Mag Rifle.

Donations may be made through any of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s participating Indiana meat processors. A full list can be found at www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.