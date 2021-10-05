Get to know the Beech Grove Moose: Beech Grove Moose Lodge hosts Kids and Family Community Day

The Beech Grove Loyal Order of Moose #1883 wants to get to know their neighbors better, and allow their neighbors a chance to get to know them. The community is invited to its Kids and Family Community Day, held Oct. 9 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the lodge, 3320 S. Emerson Ave., Beech Grove, will offer music, games, food and more for the whole family.

“I’m looking forward to a turnout, people to come check out the lodge, have a good time and see what we’re about,” said Michele Campbell, lodge member.

Beech Grove Police and Fire Departments have also been invited to the Community Day and will allow children to check out the vehicles and partake in the festivities.

It has almost been three years since the Beech Grove Moose Lodge almost shut down for good in November 2018. Chartered in 1962, the Beech Grove lodge has always been entirely volunteer based. It’s membership, like most social clubs, had started to dwindle in recent years and maintaining operations was no longer sustainable. That is, until members rallied together and pushed for the Beech Grove Moose to be granted one last chance.

The lodge reopened in January 2019 and its group of volunteers have continued to offer weekly events such as steak dinners and karaoke nights, as well as special events and fundraisers throughout the year. In addition to local fundraisers, the Moose Lodge also contributes funds to Moose International’s Moosehaven, a residential childcare facility in Chicago, Ill. for children and teens in need, and Mooseheart, a retirement community in Florida.

The past three years haven’t been easy, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and social gatherings have been slow to restart. But, Campbell said, people are starting to show excitement to be out and about again.

Plus, they continue to fight a stigma that the lodge is just a bar.

“We have four Moose Lodges around Indianapolis: ours, Greenwood, Speedway and 16th and Shadeland,” Campbell said. “ We want to get the word out that each and every one of us work in our communities and try to do for our communities that we’re located in. (For example) our lodge specifically does a Christmas package where we sell raffle tickets and all the money that is raised, everything is donated. Sales from the tickets will go back to help needy families in our community.”

Campbell said they’re also doing a coat drive in connection with the Community Day. Those interested can drop off coats, hats and gloves during the event. The items will be donated to Wheeler Mission in preparation for the winter season

For more information on the Beech Grove Moose and its Community Day, visit facebook.com/BeechGrove1883.