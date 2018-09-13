GCDC receives matching grant for Madison Avenue renovations

The “G.R.O.W. Greenwood Initiative” — Granting Revitalization and Opportunity for the Workplace — begins a new phase as the Greenwood Community Development Corporation (GCDC) announced a matching grant for improvements to 200 S. Madison Ave.

Earlier this year, the Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) approved an additional round of funding for “G.R.O.W. Greenwood,” a matching grant program that seeks to improve the aesthetic appeal of businesses throughout the city.

The RDC then selected GCDC to review applications and administer project grants. GCDC promotes the social welfare of Greenwood residents by enhancing and improving the social, cultural and economic conditions in and around the city.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers says the G.R.O.W. initiative confirms the city’s commitment to enhance local businesses and residential properties around the city. He says the program’s successful efforts to date confirm the investments are providing return.

“By encouraging economic development, the G.R.O.W. program continues to invest in Greenwood infrastructure,” said Myers. “Investing in the greater Greenwood community provides immediate benefits and a strong hope for the future.”

The latest project at 200 S. Madison Ave will include modern LED signage, three window tenant graphics and new address letters on the decorative rose beam.

Any Greenwood business located in the designated zones on Madison Avenue and Main Street may apply to receive a matching grant. Projects that serve one or more of the purposes below will receive higher consideration:

· Upgrading the aesthetic appeal of a significant building (i.e. prominent location and/or impactful definition of a view-scape)

· Facilitating retention of a critical use in the revitalization district/community

· Promoting retail foot traffic

· Contributing to part of a critical mass of improvements in a micro-area

· Promoting job creation/retention

The Risk Building investment joins a growing list of G.R.O.W. investments in the city. Highlights of previous recipients include: Planetary Brewing Company, Grafton Peek Catering, Board & Brush Greenwood, Sugar Threads Boutique and Storm Chiropractic Clinic.

For more information, visit greenwood.in.gov/GROW.