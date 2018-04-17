‘I found who I am’: Perry Meridian grad grows through gap year

By Natalie Hoefer

After almost nine months doing missionary work in Uganda, 18-year-old Sarah Turo-Shields has many memories. But one rises to the top.

“I was in a [South Sudanese] refugee camp, and there was this lady,” she said. “She started to cry. … I felt God say, ‘You need to go to her and tell her she is being seen and heard.’”

The woman, who spoke English, shared her story with Turo-Shields, a 2017 graduate of Perry Meridian High School.

When the woman finished, Turo-Shields was in tears. Her eyes were opened to a violence she could hardly imagine, and to a humility that left her in awe.

What the woman shared is detailed here, as are the many ways Turo-Shields’ life was impacted during her gap year — the year between graduating from high school and starting college — in Uganda. From faith to fieldwork to future goals, she shares how, through the nine-month missionary experience, “I found who I am.”

‘I want to go to Africa with that lady’

Turo-Shields’ passion for helping others began years ago, when she helped the late Lucious Newsom at Our Lord’s Pantry.

“I fell in love with him,” she said. “I loved helping him. I went every Sunday to help give food to the hungry.”

Later, she went outside the city and state, going on mission trips in Indiana, Montana, New Mexico and West Virginia. The decision to go to Uganda was not random. Turo-Shields recalls the moment she felt called. The summer before her sophomore year at Perry Meridian, she was worshiping at mass with her mom at their home parish of St. Barnabas in Indianapolis. Sherry Meyer, a lay missionary who had been serving in Uganda since 1991, spoke at the end of the mass.

“I leaned over to my mom and said, ‘Mom, I want to go with that lady to Africa one day,’” Turo-Shields said. “She was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’”

Two years passed. The summer before Turo-Shields’ senior year in high school, Meyer returned to speak. The teen again told her mom she wanted to join Meyer in Africa. She met the missionary and pitched the idea of joining her for a gap-year experience before starting college. Meyer was open to the idea.

The two stayed in touch during the fall of 2016, and Turo-Shields began fundraising the following January to finance her travel and living expenses. In August she left for Arua, Uganda.

‘Just allow life and culture to imprint’

She joined Meyer in the Arua Diocese’s media center compound, where the Indianapolis native lives and works. The walled compound contains the diocese’s communications department, Radio Pacis studio, a day care for children and other support services. There, Meyer told Turo-Shields “not to expect much [in terms of having an impact in the region] and to just allow the life and culture here to imprint on me,” the teen said.

Sounding perhaps cynical at first, Meyer gave the advice based on her own experience.

“When I came [to Uganda] at age 40, I was on a two-year contract,” said Meyer, now 67. “As I came close to the end of the contract, I realized that only just then did I have an idea of how I might be able to make a small impact. The idea is to enable and empower the local people. That’s hard to do in just nine months.”

Turo-Shields did her best to heed Meyer’s advice. She settled into a routine of helping in various ways: teaching math and English at the nearby Sacred Heart primary school, compiling a song index for the missionary radio station, serving at the day care, caring for malnourished children and providing health education for their mothers at a Catholic medical center.

“Occasionally on a Saturday, I would go with the Radio Pacis team to a refugee camp two hours away,” where South Sudanese refugees live, she said. “I would record them as they talked to [the refugees] about what their most urgent need for help is, then the program manager would go into the [nongovernmental agencies] about what we just heard, and can we collaborate on how to resolve this problem.”

‘I felt so much pain and anger’

It was at this camp that Turo-Shields met the refugee woman who made a lasting impact on her. And as the two spoke, Turo-Shields said, “I feel your pain and [will listen] if you feel like talking about it again, what the experience was that you hurt so bad.”

The woman explained that where her family lived, it was necessary to pass through a forest for food.

“She said she knew each time she crossed [the forest], she was going to get raped,” Turo-Shields said. “But this one specific time [she was raped], people tied her to a tree so she wasn’t able to get food rations for her family.

“I felt so much pain for her and anger toward these people who did this injustice to her.”

Turo-Shields asked the woman if she would like to pray, and she accepted. So the young woman from Indianapolis and the South Sudanese refugee prayed and cried together.

“Then she asked if she could pray for me,” Turo-Shields said with amazement. “It humbled me so greatly. She recognized that everyone needs God — you can’t compare one circumstance to another. How humble she was in accepting my love and returning it back to me.”

The experience was one of many teaching moments for Turo-Shields, not just in faith and humility, but also in her own ability — and limitations — to help others.

“[There is a] helplessness of knowing no matter how much you do, it’s not going to change a thing here,” she said, recalling Meyer’s advice. “I struggled with that and really had to give it to God.”

Giving such struggles to God was just one way Turo-Shields feels “this [gap year] experience has strengthened my faith. It’s just incredibly amazing to me that these people have so little, and they don’t even know where their dinner will come from. They give it all to God and are so loving and happy all the time, even with the circumstances.”

‘I found who I am’

In helping the traumatized and encouraging their faith, Turo-Shields found her own calling in Uganda.

“I have known for a very long time that I wanted to go to college and study to be a licensed clinical social worker just like my mom,” she said. “Coming here and especially seeing the need and crisis of refugees, I really want to … also specialize in trauma. And I definitely want to come back to Africa.”

After receiving trauma healing certification with a spiritual component in Uganda, Turo-Shields now feels “called to bring religion through my work. To heal from trauma, you need to let God heal you and be open to that,” she said.

Some traumatized clients held on to local beliefs that pain and struggle resulted from actions that angered God. The form of trauma healing she learned included looking “at what it says in scripture. And the majority of scripture talks of a loving and compassionate God. It was amazing to see how such a simple way can debunk those [false] beliefs that ‘God is punishing me,’ because our God is a loving God and a healer. He’s loving you as much as he can while he’s suffering with you.”

Turo-Shields will resume her studies this fall at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.

Later this month, she and her mother will visit four African countries in addition to Uganda before returning to the U.S. in May. She’ll then serve an apprenticeship at her mother’s clinical practice in Greenwood before completing a two-week mission trip to Ecuador.

Turo-Shields admits she was “burned out of school” after graduating last May. But her gap year in Uganda has made her “eager to go back into studying. It gave me a different perspective on life. I feel like I found who I am.”