Gallery: UIndy Men’s Soccer play in first preseason scrimmage By Jacob Musselman August 25, 2021 Stephanie Dolan View photos from UIndy’s first soccer scrimmage against the Tiffen Dragons. Their season officially starts on Sept. 3, in Columbus, Ohio when they play Ohio Dominican. (Photos by Jacob Musselman) UIndy Greyhounds sophomore midfielder Ro Thang dribbles around a Tiffen defender Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) UIndy Greyhounds sophomore midfielder Ro Thang looks to head the ball Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) UIndy Greyhounds senior midfielder Eli Stoner goes to kick the ball Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Uindy Greyhounds sophomore forward attempts to get the ball Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) UIndy Greyhounds sophomore midfielder Ro Thang dribbles the ballAug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Senior forward Tye Taylor and a Tiffen defender both attempt to head the ball Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Sophomore forward Edson Mhlanga attempts to get the ball past a defender Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman) Sophomore forward Edson Mhlanga attempts to get the ball past a defender Aug. 20, 2021, at the soccer practice field. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)