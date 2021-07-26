Gallery: Southport Middle School welcomes students back with red carpet By Jacob Musselman July 26, 2021 Stephanie Dolan Read our story on Southport’s first day back here The first bus pulls into the parking lot July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Andy Ashcraft, principal of Southport Middle School (Left) and Adam Gaff, assistant principal of student services carry the backdrop for the red carpet July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. The first bus pulls into the parking lot July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Jeanne Berfiend, Kristi Pieper and Jennifer Graf, all support staff at Southside Middle School pose for a photo with the red carpet backdrop July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Andy Ashcraft, principal of Southport Middle School wears his tuxedo, donated by Sofias Tux and Bridal shop, as he waits for students to arrive July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. The sun rises before students arrive July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Adam Gaff, assistant principal of student services holds a bundle of face masks to give to students who get off the busses July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. The Southport Middle School cardinal mascot logo is painted on the walkway leading into the school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Andy Ashcraft, principal of Southport Middle School, speaks during an interview with a television station July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Students walk into school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Andy Ashcraft, principal of Southport Middle School, directs students on where to go July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Students walk past the red carpet backdrop on their way to into the school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Students walk into school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Andy Ashcraft, principal of Southport Middle School, directs students on where to go July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Students walk off their busses into school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Students walk into school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. Adam Gaff, assistant principal of student services directs a school bus on where to park July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back. A student walks into school July 26, 2021, on the first day of school for Perry Township School District. Some administrators and faculty dressed up in tuxedos to greet the students with a red carpet to welcome back.