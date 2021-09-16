Gallery: Puppy POOLoza

Furry friends and their owners took over Freedom Springs Aquatic Center last Saturday. Around 100 dogs jumped, swam, chased balls and had a blast with free range of the pool. Freedom Springs removed the chemicals in the water that would have made it harmful for the dogs. In order to keep some kind of peace at the park, small dogs were able to swim in the morning and after a small break, the big dogs got run of the park.
Halo, a two-year-old chocolate lab brings a ball to the edge of the pool during the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.
People and their furry friends wait in line to get into Freedom Springs Aquatic Park for the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.
A dog plays in the water during the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.
Dogs and their owners play during the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.
A dog dives into the pool during the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.
Dogs and their owners play during the Puppy POOLoza event Sept. 11, 2021, in Greenwood.