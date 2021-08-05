Gallery: National Night Out celebrations around Johnson County

Members of various police departments celebrated with members of the public for National Night Out, a day meant to build relationships with community members of their local police departments. According to Beech Grove Comprehensive Drug Free Coalition Executive director

Diana Hendricks, they are there “To bring awareness to parents about substance abuse and to differentiate ways we are putting programs into the school systems and community as prevention initiatives to keep drugs, alcohol and tobacco out of the hands of our youth. We want to see our youth grow up to have a very happy future.” The organization is giving out detox kits and Narcan at Beech Grove’s event. (Photos by Nicole Davis and Neal Smith)