Gallery: National Night Out celebrations around Johnson County

August 5, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

Members of various police departments celebrated with members of the public for National Night Out, a day meant to build relationships with community members of their local police departments. According to Beech Grove Comprehensive Drug Free Coalition Executive director

Diana Hendricks, they are there “To bring awareness to parents about substance abuse and to differentiate ways we are putting programs into the school systems and community as prevention initiatives to keep drugs, alcohol and tobacco out of the hands of our youth. We want to see our youth grow up to have a very happy future.” The organization is giving out detox kits and Narcan at Beech Grove’s event. (Photos by Nicole Davis and Neal Smith)

Beech Grove Police officers interact with members of the public during the department’s National Night Out celebration Aug. 3, 2021, at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, Ind. (Photo by Neal Smith)
Sydni Burgin and Ellie Lucas are being led around by pony handler LaTanya Schmidt during the police department’s National Night Out celebration Aug. 3, 2021, at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, Ind. (Photo by Neal Smith)
Diana Hendricks, executive director of the Beech Grove Comprehensive Drug Free Coalition shows a detox kit Aug. 3, 2021, at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, Ind. At the event, detox kits and narcan were distributed. (Photo by Neal Smith)
Southport Police Officer Cody Robertson introduces his K-9. Southport recently began its K-9 program in October of 2020, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Southport Community Center in Southport. (Photo by Nicole Davis)
Brock Hayes challenges Officer J. Street to a second match of a duck race, racing plastic ducks using the spray from water bottles to push them down a lane. Aug. 3, 2021, at the Southport Community Center in Southport. Hayes won, 2/2. (Photo by Nicole Davis)
Southport Police Mascot Justices takes a break to swing while visiting guests at National Night Out Aug. 3, 2021, at the Southport Community Center in Southport. Hayes won, 2/2. (Photo by Nicole Davis)
Southport officers play a game of Gaung Ohn Yite, or Bop-A-Cop as it’s been dubbed in Southport for National Night Out. National Night Out. Gaung Ohn Yite, literally translated as “pillow fight,” is a Burmese game in which opponents sit on a bar and try to knock each other off with a pillow. (Photo by Nicole Davis)