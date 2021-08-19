Gallery: CG Alumni play in final game of AlleyCats season

The Indy AlleyCats took on the Minnesota Chill for the final game of their season Aug. 15, 2021, at Riverview Health Field in Westfield, Ind. Although the AlleyCats lost to the Chill 23-19 and ended the season with a 3-9 record, multiple Center Grove High School alumni including Levi Jacobs and Travis Carpenter, who all played at CGHS’s ultimate frisbee club, finished their seasons on a high note. Carpenter and Jacobs separately finished the season in the league’s top 10 in total yards, throwing yards and completions. (Photos by Jacob Musselman)