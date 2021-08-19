Gallery: CG Alumni play in final game of AlleyCats season

By Jacob Musselman

August 19, 2021 Stephanie Dolan

The Indy AlleyCats took on the Minnesota Chill for the final game of their season Aug. 15, 2021, at Riverview Health Field in Westfield, Ind. Although the AlleyCats lost to the Chill 23-19 and ended the season with a 3-9 record, multiple Center Grove High School alumni including Levi Jacobs and Travis Carpenter, who all played at CGHS’s ultimate frisbee club, finished their seasons on a high note. Carpenter and Jacobs separately finished the season in the league’s top 10 in total yards, throwing yards and completions. (Photos by Jacob Musselman)

AlleyCats hybrid player Levi Jacobs high fives his teammates as he’s introduced during player introductions before the final game of their season. Jacobs has been playing with the AlleyCats since 2014.
AlleyCats hybrid player Nick Hutton throws the frisbee to start a drive on defence. Hutton has played for the AlleyCats since 2014.
AlleyCats hybrid player Travis Carpenter throws the frisbee around a Minnesota Chill defender. Carpenter has played for the AlleyCats since 2012.
AlleyCats hybrid player Levi Jacobs snags the frisbee with his eyes closed.
AlleyCats hybrid players Levi Jacobs and Travis Carpenter walk back to the sideline after scoring.