Gallery: A celebration of life for Jason Mueller

Hundreds of friend, members of the Center Grove community and family members gathered at Ray Skillman Stadium on Aug. 22, 2021, in Greenwood. Walking into the stadium on Sunday, the PA system played some of Jason’s favorite hits from KISS, ACDC and Def Leppard.
Multiple family members and friends spoke to the crowd. Some talked about how they got to know Jason and the way he impacted their lives and how even though he’s passed, he is still impacting the lives of people in and around the Center Grove community.
After the speeches finished, everybody in attendance released their own butterflies that were passed out as people entered.
(Photos by Jacob Musselman)
Celebration of life attendees tear up as they look at one of the many photo boards placed around the grandstands filled with pictures from various moments in Jason’s life Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
One of Jason Mueller’s various rings sits on a memory table for guests to view Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Three places perform a flyover for attendees at Jason Mueller’s celebration of life Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
A couple looks for seats in the grandstands prior to the start of the celebration of life Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
The shade covers the bleachers through the fencing Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Hannah Mueller, wife of Jason Mueller releases a butterfly from its packaging Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
A butterfly sits on the ground after being released Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Hannah Mueller, wife of Jason Mueller walks down the ramp of the grandstands to greet the attendees as they leave Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
A celebration of life attendee views a photo board Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Three planes perform a flyover Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Scott Knapp, athletic director at Center Grove High School reads a speech he wrote in honor of Jason Mueller Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
The crowd at Jason Mueller’s celebration of life reflects in the sunglasses of Brian Proctor, one of Jason’s friends and principal of Walnut Grove elementary, where Jason taught Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Attendees release butterflies in honor of Jason Mueller Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Hannah Mueller, wife of Jason Mueller unwraps a butterfly to release it Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
A butterfly flaps its wings slowly on the ground after being released Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)
Attendees walk into the stadium area for the celebration of life for Jason Mueller Aug. 22, 2021, at Ray Skillman Stadium in Greenwood, Ind. (Photo by Jacob Musselman)