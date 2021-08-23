Gallery: A celebration of life for Jason Mueller

Hundreds of friend, members of the Center Grove community and family members gathered at Ray Skillman Stadium on Aug. 22, 2021, in Greenwood. Walking into the stadium on Sunday, the PA system played some of Jason’s favorite hits from KISS, ACDC and Def Leppard.

Multiple family members and friends spoke to the crowd. Some talked about how they got to know Jason and the way he impacted their lives and how even though he’s passed, he is still impacting the lives of people in and around the Center Grove community.

After the speeches finished, everybody in attendance released their own butterflies that were passed out as people entered.

(Photos by Jacob Musselman)