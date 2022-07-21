Fun at the fair

The Johnson County Fair kicked off July 17.

Haven’t been to the fair yet, or itching to return? There’s still plenty left to do – in addition to the tasty food and regular fair festivities, of course! The fair runs through Saturday, July 23. For more information, visit jocofairin.com

Here, check out some highlights of activities each remaining day:

July 21

9 a.m. 4-H Horse and Pony Fun Show & Versatility

9 a.m. Mini 4-H Swine Show

10 a.m. Mini 4-H Sheep Show

10 a.m. RT2 (Read, Touch, Taste) children ages 4-7 (Heritage Hall)

11 a.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Judging Contest (all species) (Indoor Arena-South End w/Franklin FFA)

11:30 a.m. 4-H & Open Class Exhibits open to the public

1 p.m. 4-H Horse & Pony – Fun Show (Horse Arena)

3 p.m. Ag Career Round Table

4 – 6 p.m. Robotics Club Demonstration (Magill Hall)

4 p.m. Master Showmanship Contest (Indoor Arena)

5 – 8 p.m. Cooking Demonstrations (Farm Bureau Building)

5 p.m. Midway opens

6 – 11 p.m. Poor Jack Amusements

MOONLIGHT MADNESS ON THE MIDWAY

Unlimited Ride Bracelet $30 (weather permitting)

6 p.m. Celebrity Goat Milking Contest (Indoor Arena)

6:30 – 10 p.m. Gospel Music in the Christian Music Tent (North of Scott Hall)

6:30 p.m. Free entry Kids Straw Scramble

(Behind the Farm Bureau building)

7 p.m. Farmer’s Olympics (north end of indoor arena)

7 p.m. Straw Scramble (Kids ages 3-10; with 4 classes)

Limited to the first 30 kids entered in each class

(Farm Bureau back lot)

7 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching (West of Fair Office)

7 p.m. Youth Demolition Derby

Admission: $10 /adults, $5/kids 12 & under

11 p.m. 4-H Beef, Dairy, Goats, Horse & Pony

Sheep, Swine released

July 22

8 – 11 a.m. 4-H Rabbits and Poultry released

10 a.m. RT2 (Read, Touch, Taste) children ages 4-7 (Heritage Hall)

11:30 a.m. 4-H & Open Class Exhibits open to the public

1 – 3 p.m. Premium Money ready for 4-H Exhibitors

(Pick up vouchers at 4-H office in Scott Hall)

5 – 8 p.m. Cooking Demonstrations (Farm Bureau Building)

5 p.m. Midway opens

5 p.m. Don Smock Award Presentation (Indoor Arena)

5 p.m. Livestock Auction (Indoor Arena)

6 – 11 p.m. Poor Jack Amusements

WEEKEND MADNESS ON THE MIDWAY

Unlimited Ride Bracelet $30 (weather permitting)

6:30 – 10 p.m. Gospel Music in the Christian Music Tent (North of Scott Hall)

7 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching (West of Fair Office)

7 p.m. Demolition Derby: Admission: $10/adults, $5/ kids 12 & under

July 23

8:30 a.m. Baby Contest (Indoor Arena)

(Contestants must be pre-registered)

11:30 a.m. 4-H & Open Class Exhibits open to the public

1 – 3 p.m. Premium Money ready for 4-H Exhibitors

(Pick up Voucher from 4-H office in Scott Hall)

1 – 5 p.m. Poor Jack Amusements

KIDDIES DAY ON THE MIDWAY

Unlimited Ride Bracelet $18 (weather permitting)

4 p.m. 4-H Awards Program (Indoor Arena)

5 – 8 p.m. Cooking Demonstrations (Farm Bureau Building)

6 -11 p.m. Poor Jack Amusements

WEEKEND MADNESS ON THE MIDWAY

Unlimited Ride Bracelet $30 (weather permitting)

6:30 – 10 p.m. Gospel Music in the Christian Music Tent (North of Scott Hall)

7 p.m. Horseshoe Pitching (West of Fair Office)

7 p.m. Demolition Derby

Admission: $10/adults, $5/kids 12 & under

9 p.m. Scott, Magill & Fitzpatrick Halls Closes

Dark Fireworks Display (shooting off from the Northwest corner of the Fairgrounds)