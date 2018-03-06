Freeman authors bills advanced in the state senate

Bill to Expand Filings for Killing Fetuses Passes House

A bill authored by State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) to expand the type of crimes for killing fetuses today passed the House of Representatives unanimously.

Under current law, the person or people responsible for the death of an unborn child can only be charged if the baby could have lived outside the womb.

Senate Bill 203, however, would change the law to allow the perpetrator to be charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter or feticide, depending on the circumstances of the event, for the loss of a fetus at any stage of development.

“The life of an unborn child is sacred, and it is our job to keep them from harm,” Freeman said. “If someone kills a pregnant woman, they should not only be tried for her death, but also the death of the fetus.”

This bill would not apply to a lawfully performed abortion.

SB 203 will now return to the Senate.

Bill to Increase Education Benefits for Veterans Passes Senate

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) to increase education benefits for veterans who are students recently passed the Senate by a vote of 48-0.

House Enrolled Act 1047 would allow state educational institution students who are members of the Indiana National Guard, the Reserves or Armed Forces who are on active duty or called to active duty during an academic term to reenroll in an uncompleted course or receive a refund or credit.

“I am proud of the students in Indiana who made the choice to risk their lives for our state and country,” Freeman said. “If called to active duty, they should not be penalized academically, and this bill would ensure they have access to the education they sign up to receive.”

HEA 1047 would also make sure the benefits student veterans receive do not count against them for need-based financial aid.

HEA 1047 will now be considered by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Bill to Protect Landowners Passes Senate

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) to create landowner immunity for trail access recently passed the Senate by a vote of 48-0.

Under House Enrolled Act 1115, if a person uses a landowner’s property to access a trail, greenway or park, the landowner would not be liable for any injuries that occur in the process.

“Many Hoosiers have property near hiking trails in Indiana, and it is not uncommon for people to pass through another’s property to access a trail,” Freeman said. “Right now, landowners would be liable for any injury that occurs on their land, so this bill would provide them with the common-sense protection they need.”

HEA 1115 recently passed the House of Representatives unanimously.

The bill will now be considered by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Bill to Create Injured Public Safety Hero Monument Study Committee Passes Senate

A bill sponsored by State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis) to create an injured public safety hero monument study committee recently passed the Senate by a vote of 48 to 0.

House Bill 1193 would urge the Legislative Council to assign to or create an interim study committee to study the construction of an injured public safety hero monument.

“Many public safety heroes killed in the line of duty are memorialized, but we do not have monuments or tributes for those who are severely or catastrophically injured in the line of duty,” Freeman said. “This bill would be an appropriate way to honor our injured safety heroes.”

HB 1193 recently passed the House of Representatives unanimously.