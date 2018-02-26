New Bethany Community Garden Launch with FREE Gardening Class Series from Purdue Extension Urban Garden Program.

Bethany Community Garden will be hosting a Free Gardening series taught by the Purdue Extension Urban Garden Program Manager, Ginny Roberts. All are welcome to come and enhance their gardening knowledge whether they are backyard gardeners or interested in gardening in the Community garden. The six part class series will be a boost to anyone’s gardening plans.

The Bethany Community Garden has been awarded a $2500 Purdue Extension Master Gardener- Nutrition Education grant; which will enable them to start a community garden on the Bethany Lutheran Church property. The Bethany Community Garden was one of ten projects to win this award statewide.

“The gardening classes are for those who are beginning or experienced and we will have individual garden plots as well as the community garden space at Bethany Lutheran Church. We are also encouraging individuals to have backyard gardens and come to the classes or to the weekly community gatherings, each Tuesday evening throughout the summer, to talk with Purdue Master Gardeners or experienced gardeners for Q & A.” says Bruce Bye, Bethany Community Garden Coordinator

The class series will include two class sessions devoted to a community discussion facilitated by Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center. Individuals living in the neighborhood south of I-465, close to the garden property, do not have an active neighborhood association, and this is an opportunity to come together to discuss community concerns. Nita McCormick, Neighborhood Development Specialist, will be discussing neighborhood cohesiveness, as well as, community improvement opportunities. City County Councillors that represent the area have been invited to the community discussions. Nita will be joined by Master Gardeners to also offer a Master Gardener Q&A segment those weeks.

The hope of Bethany Community Garden is to build community while gardening together. Individuals will be invited to garden at Bethany Community Garden in the community plot and in individual plots. Harvested produce will be shared by the gardeners, with additional produce being donated to two local food pantries that are equipped to distribute produce; A Servant’s Heart and Hunger Inc.

In addition to starting the Community Garden with this award, Bethany Community Garden will install permanent raised bed gardens for use by the Bethany Lutheran Early Learning Ministry and preschool food service program. The new raised bed gardens will enable the preschool to implement “Farm to school” programming. The children will learn about gardening and harvesting vegetables; including getting to taste various different vegetables.

Bethany Community Garden is being coordinated by Bruce Bye, Bethany Community Ministry Coordinator. He can be contacted at 317- 783-7283. All are welcome to attend the classes to learn more about gardening and about gardening in the Bethany Community Garden.

Location:

Bethany Lutheran Church

4702 South East Street 46227

(SW Corner of I-465 & US 31 on Indy’s Southside)

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Bethany+Lutheran+Church/@39.6967369,-86.1499711,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x565417ce24b4a36a!8m2!3d39.6967369!4d-86.1499711

Schedule

Tuesdays at 6 pm – free baby-sitting

Classes for beginner and experienced gardeners

March 6: Gardening 101

March 27: Top 10 Garden Vegetables

April 10: Community Talk and Master Gardener Q & A

April 24: Community Talk and Master Gardener Q & A

May 1: Weeds & Diseases