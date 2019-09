Calling all car enthusiasts! There will be a free community car show Monday, Sept. 9 from 10-11 a.m. at 4904 War Admiral Dr., Indianapolis, 46237. Enjoy classic cars from the 50s, 60s and 70s, live music, refreshments, snacks, tours and prizes. Life is a journey; enjoy the ride. For more information, contact Alexis Zollman at (317) 315-6210.