Franklin Township teachers to receive pay raises

Teachers at Franklin Township Community School Corporation will soon see significant pay raises made possible by record education funding increases in Indiana’s most recent biennial budget, said State Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis).

The 2019-2021 biennial budget, passed by the Indiana General Assembly, increased funding for K-12 education by $763 million, accounting for more than 50 percent of all general fund spending. Franklin Township Schools will see a 4.5 percent funding increase for the 2019-2020 school year and an additional 4.7 percent increase in 2021. These increases provide resources for teacher salaries to be increased by 5.3 percent for the 2019-2020 school year and another 3.5 percent for 2020-2021.

“As a product of public schools and as a parent of two children in Franklin Township Community Schools, I am proud of our work to support public education and am glad our teachers are getting a much-deserved pay increase as a result,” said Freeman, a member of the Senate Committee on Education and Career Development.

“We have made it clear that education is a top priority, and our words have been backed up with action. Supporting those in the teaching profession is of the utmost importance to ensure our children receive the education they need and deserve, and I’m thankful that our work is paying off.”

State education funding is allocated to school districts based on student population and other factors, and teacher salaries are then determined by local school boards and negotiating parties. The $763 million K-12 education funding increase includes $150 million for schools to contribute toward teacher pensions, freeing up more funding for teacher salary increases. The Indiana General Assembly also increased funding for the Teacher Appreciation Grant Program for a total of $75 million over the biennium.

“As we work hard to direct more money to schools and classrooms, I am encouraged to see local districts using this funding to reward those who deserve it most,” Freeman said. “I am thankful for all of the dedicated education professionals in our state, and hope they know how much they are valued and appreciated.”