Franklin College to host trauma journalism symposium

Franklin College has announced a collaboration with the Trust for Trauma Journalism (TTJ) to host the inaugural National Trauma Journalism Symposium on campus Oct. 20-21. It is the first of its kind in the Midwest designed to specifically deal with trauma journalism and the effects trauma has on those reporting the news.

“Recent tragic events throughout the country demonstrate how necessary this symposium is,” said Franklin College President Kerry N. Prather. “Support for trauma journalists is more important than ever. The topic and the conversation about how best to manage the stresses endured by journalists in the course of their important work align perfectly with the goals of our Pulliam School of Journalism, renowned for its excellent education and preparation of journalists. We are grateful for TTJ’s collaboration in doing this essential work.”

TTJ serves trauma journalists, those who cover violence, conflict, combat and catastrophe, providing services and support before, during and after they go into harm’s way.

“We also are enormously grateful to Sean and Scot Thomasson, along with their families, for so generously supporting this important effort,” said Prather. “Their philanthropy will make a difference for the students and practitioners who attend the symposium and it will pay honor to their late father, Dan Thomasson, longtime Franklin College trustee and legendary Washington journalist. We are also grateful to the Ball Brothers Foundation for helping us launch this inaugural symposium with grant support, and to TTJ for supporting the effort philanthropically, as well.”

“TTJ is proud to partner with Franklin College on this important topic,” said Dr. Frank Ochberg, co-founder and member of the Board of Trustees at Trust for Trauma Journalism. “Franklin College and its Pulliam School of Journalism understand the need to report accurately, compassionately and wisely when our people suffer heart-breaking loss. TTJ is fortunate to be working together with Franklin College to launch this vital program in America’s heartland.”

The symposium is not only for practicing journalists, but for many others as well, including those teaching these important subjects in high school and university environments. Students studying journalism, psychology, social work, law enforcement, in addition to those preparing for healthcare professions, are welcome and encouraged to attend. Scholarships are available for students by contacting Dana Cummings, vice president for institutional advancement, at dcummings@FranklinCollege.edu.

More information about the symposium, registration for the two-day event and overnight accommodations can be found here.