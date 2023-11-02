Franklin College to host high school art competition

By Preston Bertram

The Franklin College Art Department is hosting its second annual high school art competition. The event invites high school artists from across the state to gather and compete for cash prizes at the Johnson Center for Fine Arts on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Categories eligible for students to compete in consist of 3D/ceramics/sculptures, drawing, graphic arts, painting and photography. Students submitted their works of art on Monday, Oct. 2, and juried selections were announced on Friday, Oct. 13.

Digital submissions will be juried by the Franklin College art faculty. Selected artworks will be on display in the Johnson Center for Fine Arts now through Saturday, Nov. 11.

“The High School Art Exhibit is not just a showcase; it’s a platform for our faculty to foster the creative minds of tomorrow. It serves as an inspiring starting point for budding artists, potentially setting them on an exciting journey. The future holds immense promise for these gifted individuals, and this exhibit can be the place where they embark on that journey, encouraging them to think creatively, express themselves boldly and fearlessly innovate,” said Randi Frye, M.F.A., assistant professor of art and chair of the art department.

On the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11, faculty will begin portfolio reviews and art demonstrations, where participating students may be eligible for Franklin College Art Department scholarships of up to $3,000. The closing reception and cash awards presentation will take place in the afternoon.

Franklin College invites the public to attend the exhibit. Doors will be open to the public for all interested in witnessing the college’s future’s creativity and expression of ideas on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin College hosted its inaugural high school art exhibition last year. Students in grades 9-12 across Indiana submitted their unique and talented pieces and over $10,000 in prizes and scholarships were awarded to winners. Best of Show winners received a $100 cash prize and a $1,000 scholarship.

For more information, contact the Franklin College Office of Communications at (317) 738-8185.