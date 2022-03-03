Franklin College students to serve as TechPoint Xterns

Three Franklin College students excelled during the application and interview processes for TechPoint’s Xtern program, resulting in 10-week, 9-to-5, paid internships to be completed over the 2022 summer.

Xtern – described as the ultimate tech internship experience – is the vision of TechPoint, headquartered in Indianapolis. TechPoint leaders believe there is more to a student’s life than school, and there should be more to a student’s internship than work. Xtern provides students with the opportunity to work alongside industry leaders at some of the fastest growing tech companies, make friends with more than 100 other Xterns from around the country and experience why Indy is such an awesome place to live, work and play.

TechPoint was formed in 2003 when two IT industry organizations – the Indiana Software Association (ISA) and the Indiana Information Technology Association (INITA) – merged together. In 2006, TechPoint became part of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership (CICP), forming the growth initiative for Indiana’s tech industry, alongside growth initiatives for Indiana’s other key industries. Created in 1999, CICP brings together chief executives of Central Indiana’s prominent corporations, foundations and universities in a strategic and collaborative effort dedicated to the region’s continued prosperity and growth.

TechPoint received more than 2,000 student applications for the summer 2022 Xtern program. The list was reduced to 800 to interview. From there, the top 147 were matched with Indiana tech companies as Xterns. Twenty students from Franklin College applied for a position, with three selected as finalists.

James Shelton is a junior from Denton, Texas. Shelton is double majoring in computer science and software engineering. In addition to a challenging academic load, Shelton is involved in the jazz band, percussion ensemble, a member of the eSports team and involved in Greek life as the vice president of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and vice president of internal affairs for the Interfraternity Council (IFC). Shelton was matched with Nine Star Connect and will be working as a network operations intern. He is impressed with the company’s involvement with fundraising and giving back to the community.

Brooke Stephens is a freshman from Columbus. She earned academic accolades during her first semester at Franklin College for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall semester. She became interested in the Xtern program after listening to a speaker in one of her classes describe the program. She decided to apply regardless of her first-year status, and was thrilled to be matched with Stanley Security, a provider of innovative integrated security solutions. Stephens said, “Once all three of my interviews were over, I was proud no matter if I got the position or not. Luckily, I made a really good connection with my soon-to-be manager, and I’m ever grateful for the opportunity that has been made possible through Xtern and Franklin College.”

Kylee Gaskins, a sophomore, is from Nashville. She is a member of the lacrosse team and serves Zeta Tau Alpha sorority as a member of the risk reduction committee and education chair. Gaskins was motivated to apply for the Xtern program because of the potential networking opportunities both now and following graduation. While she still does not know which company she has been matched with for the summer, Gaskins shared that the process has “pushed me as a student and as a person, and I’m excited for this summer.”

For more information on the TechPoint Xtern program, please visit: techpoint.org/extern.