Franklin College climbs in U.S. News and World Report college rankings

Franklin College announced it continues to climb in the college and university rankings game, based on the recently released 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best College Rankings Report.

The college advanced in the category of Top Performers for Social Mobility. It ranked 44th (tied) out of the 196 colleges listed, advancing 13 spots from last year and putting it in the top 25% of those ranked. Franklin is the only Indiana institution in the top 25%.

This indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Franklin College President Kerry N. Prather said the recognition reflects both strategy and commitment from the institution’s faculty and staff. “We continue to develop innovative strategies to help meet the needs of all our students, with a particular focus on helping first-generation students achieve success. The social mobility enabled by those efforts and reflected in this ranking is a real source of pride as we see the incredible impact our graduates make on the world as they rise in many different roles and professions.”

In the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges category, the college also moved up in ranking. U.S. News and World Report describes the schools in the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges category as those that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study. The rankings also considered factors such as freshman retention rates, acceptance rates and faculty-to-student ratios.

“Our continued climb in these rankings is an indicator of the hard work of our faculty and staff and the exciting innovation taking place on our campus,” said Franklin College President Kerry N. Prather. “With curricular enhancements to deliver majors in demand by both students and the marketplace, combined with a comprehensive digital fluency initiative, our distinctive student experience is helping produce successful and fulfilling adult lives for our alumni.”