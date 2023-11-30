Franklin College appoints 4 to Board of Trustees

Four individuals, including three alumni, were recently elected to the Franklin College Board of Trustees. They will engage with the full board in establishing policy and guiding strategic efforts to ensure a prosperous future for the institution. Franklin College President Kerry N. Prather is enthusiastic about how their professional expertise and dedication to education will contribute to the advancement of Franklin College’s mission and benefit students.

“Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the leadership of our institution. I look forward to working closely with them and their board colleagues as we implement our new strategic plan and pursue exciting initiatives focused on growth of the student body and growth of resources,” Prather said.

More about the new trustees:

David Byers is a B787 captain and quality control-check airman for United Airlines. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in aviation technology from Purdue University, where he is a President’s Council member. His memberships include the Airline Pilots Association and Alpha Eta Rho aviation fraternity. Byers resides in Franklin and is president of the Lakehurst Homeowners Association.

William E. “Bill” Cox is the owner and principal consultant at The Triskele Group, specializing in advisory services, information technology leadership and software solutions for complex business environments. With a background in health care executive roles, Cox offers global expertise in executive management, business turnaround, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and governance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and French from Franklin College and a master’s degree in business management from Purdue University. Cox and his wife, Karen, have two sons and reside in Greenfield, Ind.

Julie (Bever) Gilmore, Ph.D., is the vice president and global head of Gateway Labs by Lilly. With more than 20 years at parent company Eli Lilly and Co., she has held several leadership and scientific roles in research and drug development, including head of information sciences and clinical operations for Lilly Europe, global head of scientific communications and global head of portfolio management for the neurodegeneration and pain early phase portfolio. She is passionate about mentoring and advising students in graduate school programs and serves on boards for Biocom California, Mozart Therapeutics and DTx Pharma. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Franklin College and a doctorate in biophysics from Purdue University, in addition to having completed a postdoctoral fellowship in drug transport at Indiana University School of Medicine. Gilmore has a son and daughter and resides in San Francisco.

Kristin (Lynton) St. Pierre is the executive vice president of St. Pierre Family Funeral & Cremation, overseeing 11 Central Indiana locations as well as Indiana Pet Cremation Services based in Johnson County. With a background as a licensed advanced planning professional, she brings two decades of experience as a senior territory manager at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, earning accolades in sales and service. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Franklin College. She is a Southside Business Exchange “Women in Leadership” honoree and past board member of Center Grove Choirs. A resident of Bargersville, with her husband, Paul, they are the parents of two sons.