Franklin Central Choirs wins at Franklin Community ShowFest

Best Vocals and Best Choreography Sweep for High Voltage and FC Singers

Franklin Central Choirs won in all entered divisions over the weekend at ShowFest hosted by Franklin Community High School including Large Mixed, Large Unisex, Concert Choir and Solo Divisions.

High Voltage is a 61 voice female choir in its 13th season, under the direction of Andrew Knaup, choreographed by Jarad Voss and Tori Burns. High Voltage earned Best Visuals and Best Vocals in addition to the Grand Champion title. Harpreet Kaur was named Outstanding Performer.

FC Singers is a 64 voice choir in its 35th season, under the direction of Bradley Gardner, choreographed by Jarad Voss and Tori Burns. FC Singers won Grand Champion in the Large Mixed Show Choir Division as well as Best Visuals and Best Vocals. Senior Dance Captain Caleb Loobie was awarded the honor of Outstanding Performer.

Chamber Choir is a 31 voice choir in its 8th competitive season, under the direction of Andrew Knaup and Jared Yoder. In addition the Grand Champion award in the Concert Choir Division, they were awarded Outstanding Tenor Section.

Halle Catlow, senior earned the Grand Champion title in the Solo Division singing “The Life I Never Led” from the Broadway hit, Sister Act. Catlow has been in show choir all four years of high school, participating in Accents for one year, High Voltage for one year and FC Singers as a junior and senior, where she has been often featured as a soloist. In addition to her participation in the choral department at FC, she has been very active in the theatre department where she has played leading roles in Chicago, Catch Me if You Can, and Jekyll & Hyde. Catlow is also an honor roll student and plans to attend the University of Indianapolis to study psychology following graduation.

Cameron Brown, senior earned the Outstanding Male Soloist in the Large Mixed Division for his solo in FC Singer’s ballad, Morning Glow/Beautiful City. Brown is a four year member of FC Singers, and is heavily involved in the theater department as well. He has had leading roles in Chicago, Catch Me if You Can, and Jekyll & Hyde. In addition to school productions, Brown has been featured in various community theatre productions in the area. Brown is serving as a student leader for FC Singers this year. Both Brown and Catlow will perform in the FC production of Hairspray this spring.

All groups competed against a highly competitive field including Naperville North (IL), Noblesville, Whiteland and Plainfield. Finalists earned the chance to compete for titles based on their qualifying competition results earlier in the day. Including travel, the competition day was about 19 hours for students and directors.

The Franklin Central Choral Program will have nearly 500 students in 10 choirs next school year; the program continues to enjoy dramatic growth under the direction of Bradley Gardner and Andrew Knaup and were very pleased to welcome Jared Yoder to the director team this year.

FC Singers and High Voltage will both compete again on February 10, 2018 at MusicFest hosted by Pike High School. For more information about the upcoming schedule go to www.fcsingers.org.