Winners of the 2017 Paul M. Chase Memorial Prize Announced

Two Indy Public High School Seniors Win Scholarships Named After Area Humanitarian

In the tranquil setting of Eagle Creek Park, organizers of the “Paul M. Chase Memorial (PMC) Prize” named the Co-Winners of the 2017 PMC Prize, an annual honor and college scholarship awarded to at most two Indianapolis-area public high school seniors who demonstrate bold, service-oriented visions for their careers and exemplify intelligence, character, and compassion. The Prize is named after Paul Mitchell Chase (1955-2014), a beloved area public interest lawyer and humanitarian, whose life was cut short by a tragic car accident.

2017 PMC Prize Co-Winner Kyra Colston is a Senior from Pike High School. Kyra, an AP Scholar with Distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, is already contributing to research that has been published in a medical journal. In addition to her academic excellence, she is working on a major service project at St. Vincent House, founded her high school’s recycling club, nurtured her care for the environment through a decade in the Girl Scouts, and has shared her great knowledge of rowing to help disabled people take part in rowing. Kyra aspires to be a physician, with a desire to “repay the community that has given me so much” and to spend part of her medical career in serving those in need in the developing world.

2017 PMC Prize Co-Winner Bode Hoover is a Senior from Franklin Central High School. Bode, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a delegate to Boy’s State, has thrived in school and has poured his tremendous energies outside school in serving others. He is the founder of a non-profit that raises funds for animal protection (Project Pupgrade), has helped to develop “Little Free Libraries” as a regional leader for Key Club, and has spent ample time serving an area food pantry. In addition, Bode is active in five service and/or academic clubs at his school, two as President of those clubs. Bode aspires to be a microbiologist, seeking to use his skills to solve a big challenge like Ebola.

“In a time where there is so much conflict, negativity, and polarization in our society, Bode and Kyra are such positive, dynamic, and can-do young leaders. They have conducted themselves with a seriousness of purpose, humility, and very uplifting spirit. We know that Paul Chase would be very proud to know that there are young people like Bode and Kyra who are following in his remarkable footsteps,” remarked Jesse Kharbanda, Founder of the PMC Prize and Executive Director of the Hoosier Environmental Council.

The Paul M. Chase Memorial Prize is a joint undertaking of the all-volunteer Paul M. Chase Memorial Prize Council and the statewide non-for-profit, the Hoosier Environmental Council.

About Paul M. Chase Memorial (PMC) Prize Council

Members of the PMC Prize Council include family, friends, and colleagues of Paul Chase. Together, the PMC Prize Council helps support an annual college scholarship program in memory of Paul M. Chase (1955-2014), and seeks to help realize Paul’s vision where all people and animals in Indiana are treated with dignity.

About Hoosier Environmental Council:

Founded nearly thirty-five years ago, the Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) is the largest statewide environmental policy organization in Indiana. HEC aims to advance a vision of sustainable agriculture, energy, and transportation, clean air & water for all Hoosiers, and abundant open spaces for our wildlife and people alike. Visit http://hecweb.org for more information. You can also follow HEC on Twitter: @hec_ed or follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/hecweb.