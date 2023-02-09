Franciscan Wound Care Institute celebrates 25 years

For 25 years, physicians and staff with the Franciscan Health Wound Care Institute have cared for patients who need wound or ostomy care. These patients may be in the hospital or coming to the Indianapolis-based clinic.

Amira Kehoe, RN, director of nursing for the Franciscan Health Wound Care Institute, was appointed to establish the institute in 1998, first in Beech Grove and then moving to the Indianapolis hospital. “We see a wide range of patient ages, ranging from 9 months to 96 years old,” she said.

Monica Joyner, MD, has been full-time medical director since 2009. Other specialists who service the clinic are infectious disease specialist David Cox, MD, and vascular surgeon Thomas Webb, MD.

“Our multidisciplinary approach allows us to treat patients more effectively,” said Dr. Joyner, as everyone is available to weigh in on all aspects of care, from infection to arterial and venous efficiency.

According to Kehoe, the institute was first created with general wound care as its first focus, followed by ostomy care. This remains a key priority for staff.

Patients with diabetes also are among the patients, as they may be more likely to develop wounds and ulcers that do not heal well on their own. These patients also are prone to needing amputations if tissue damage is too extensive. This rarely happens to patients in the Wound Care Institute, however, which averaged 0.3% amputation cases in 2022.

Other conditions treated include:

Venous and arterial insufficiency

Trauma-related wounds

Burns

Pressure injuries

Key principles in wound care include debridement, treating infection, monitoring vascular supply to the wound area, and providing accelerated therapies such as negative pressure therapy and on-site hyperbaric chambers.

For more information or to make a referral, call (317) 528-8014 or visit its website at FranciscanHealth.org/WoundCare